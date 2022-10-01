Pittsburgh Weather: Rain from Hurricane Ian will stick around through Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian will stick around tonight.

Alert: None.

Aware: Showers from Ian continue through tomorrow morning. No flooding is anticipated.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are swirling across the tri-state area this evening and will take until Sunday morning for the system to finally, slowly move off to the east (moving only around 6 mph now).

KDKA Weather Center

Showers and periods of light to moderate rain will continue through around mid-morning Sunday with the bulk of the moisture moving to the south of Pittsburgh by breakfast time Sunday. Some areas have reported .90" to 1" of rain from the post-tropical cyclone with many reports of .30" to .65" across southwestern Pennsylvania. So far, we have not had any flooding concerns and it appears we will be able to dodge any flooding issues from the moisture overall.

Skies will eventually clear through the afternoon and evening Sunday and kickoff for the Steelers game should be dry at 1 p.m., although cloudy and still breezy (the run game might be the key!).

KDKA Weather Center

Sunshine returns to start the workweek Monday but the cool temperatures in the 60s stick around all week with an even larger push of chilly air late week that could drop our highs into only the 50s and bring the threat of frost.

Your 7-day forecast, as of October 2, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!