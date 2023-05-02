Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, drizzle sticks around, more light rain and snow possible overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tuesday could be one for the record books; I am forecasting a high temperature of just 42 degrees.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None.

Aware: Record 'high-lows' expected today.

WEATHER LINKS:

While this is a conservative forecast high, with most model data showing our highs a little warmer than that, it is well below our 'record high' for today. The current 'record high' for today is 47°.

KDKA Weather Center

So, we will beat the record if we are below 47 degrees and tie the record if we hit 47 degrees. On days like today, something as small as thirty minutes of partly cloudy skies could be enough to push us up over 47 degrees. I don't think we'll see a lot of sunshine today, and with persistent showers, it's going to be tough to get above 45 degrees. This record has a solid chance of going down today.

The same weather pattern we saw yesterday continues today, with an upper low slowly moving east. We are in an area that is allowing for divergent winds aloft and convergent winds at the surface. We have just enough moisture available to see rain showers developing to the northwest, continuing to wrap around the base of the upper low. Yesterday's rain totals in Pittsburgh were just 0.34 inches. That is slightly above what model data was showing yesterday for the day. We should see similar totals today.

KDKA Weather Center

This same weather pattern will stick around on Wednesday, with more rain and snow possible. By Thursday, we will see an isolated shower or two, with highs starting to climb. Thursday highs will be in the mid-50s. The weekend looks fantastic, with highs near 70 on Saturday and Sunday.

7-day forecast: May 2, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

