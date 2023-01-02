Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain chances with warmer temperatures ahead

By Mary Ours

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rain showers are possible today with even warmer temperatures on the way. 

Daily average High: 37° Low: 23°

Sunrise: 7:43 AM Sunset: 5:05 PM

AWARE: Heavy rain Tuesday and record high possible.

There are a few light showers this morning with patchy fog. Rain showers will linger through this afternoon with highs making it to the mid 50s. Overnight rain moves in and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Tuesday looks like the warmest day where highs are looking likely to get to the mid 60s which is almost 30 degrees above normal and close to breaking record highs which is 65 in 1907 for Jan. 3rd. 

There will be heavy to moderate rain in the morning so the morning commute could be a little messy with ponding on the roadways and reduced visibility. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph.

Wednesday will also be around 60 degrees but no record-breaking highs. There will be a little sunshine so enjoy it before the wintry weather returns.

By Thursday we are starting off mild in the 50s and temperatures fall through the day switching rain to snow but little to no accumulation is expected with the ground still warm. 

