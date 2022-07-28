Pittsburgh Weather: Rain chances persist on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is going to be another one of those days where it is going to look like it's going to rain at any given moment.

Also, we have to talk about rain while giving the forecast, but most of your day is going to be dry.

Similar to yesterday, we will see spot showers around this morning. It looks to me the region will see three waves of rain today. One this morning, one right at noon, and then a final one at around 6 p.m.

The first two waves will impact places south and east of Pittsburgh the most.

The final loose and broken line of showers is expected to push through for the late afternoon with everyone having a chance to see some rain.

Temperature forecast - July 28, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Speaking of rain, the US Drought Monitor releases their new drought maps this morning. I will make sure to tweet out as soon as I can. It will be interesting to see just how far back they scale back the abnormally dry conditions that we have seen up along I-80 over the past few weeks. Dubois saw 1.21" of rain falling over the past week.

Those rain totals were fairly widespread so there should be a big impact on our local drought map.

Looking ahead, I now have at least two rounds of rain rolling through on Friday with the second round coming in the afternoon. Once the rain clears out on Friday afternoon the rest of the weekend should be dry and pleasant. I have Friday highs near 80 along with Saturday but Saturday will be more comfortable and dry.

Sunday will see highs a little warmer than Saturday with dry conditions.

Rain chances are back on Monday afternoon.

7-Day Forecast, July 28, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

