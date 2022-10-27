Pittsburgh Weather: Rain chances increase as Halloween approaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I hope your little monster's Halloween costume is water-resistant.

Not a lot of rain is expected but a damp and soggy Halloween night looking more and more likely.

Not much going on with our weather over the next couple of days with me on cloud tracker duty today and tomorrow. If you're scratching your head and wondering what I am talking about, the biggest issue we will have over the next 48 hours when it comes to the forecast will be cloud cover.

While most just think of the clouds as something that has zero impact on you, the presence of clouds will have a substantial impact on morning lows and highs over the next two days. My biggest concern right now is Friday morning, which is right now expected to be the coldest morning of the next week.

Clouds though will be around overnight tonight (high cirrus clouds) and could potentially keep temperatures warmer than what model data is cranking out. It does not appear that model data is taking into account the cloud cover.

So for me, I am trying to figure out if model data is factoring in possible overnight cloud cover. At this point, I am not going to veer too much from what I have been consistent with all week long and I am holding mid-30s in place for Pittsburgh with many communities falling to 32 or even lower.

With the weekend looking seasonal I can also start to turn my attention more to Halloween night where model data has not been consistent from run to run so far.

The issue is a mid-level low that is currently coming together in Montana and Idaho region. By this weekend this low will begin to dip down into Oklahoma and Texas where strong storms could fire off of it.

It will then make a hard left turn where it is expected to move towards us.

Current timing has this low arriving on Halloween day. If everything stays in place, light rain and mostly cloudy skies will be in place for Halloween day.

Temperatures will be pleasant but the chance for light rain will persist throughout the day. For today expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. Morning lows are around 40 degrees.

Today will start a stretch of dry days that will last through Sunday. Winds will be out of the north today from 7-12mph.

