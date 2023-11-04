Pittsburgh Weather: Quiet night in store as daylight savings time comes to an end

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a pretty decent afternoon with some clouds, we're in store for a quiet night.

Good evening! Daylight saving time ends tonight!

Tonight's sunset: 6:14 p.m.

Tomorrow:

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 5:13 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Scattered showers throughout the new week.

Skies will partially clear overnight, with lows dropping into the low 40s. Also tonight, daylight saving time comes to an end. Clocks fall back an hour at 2 a.m., and you will gain an extra hour of sleep! Get ready for earlier sunrises and sunsets. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 6:55 a.m. and sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

We will continue to see less and less daylight until the winter solstice on Dec. 21. Tomorrow is looking nice, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Monday will be pretty decent, with highs in the lower 60s, but mostly cloudy skies. Showers will arrive on Tuesday, and a few showers will continue to linger into Wednesday.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Then, more scattered showers are likely for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures still in the 60s.

But temperatures crash for Friday and Saturday. We could see some flakes mixing in with sprinkles early Saturday morning.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

