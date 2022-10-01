Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Post-Tropical Ian reaches the region

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/1)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/1) 03:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Post-Tropical Ian is now in our region.

Rain arrived early this morning and will last on and off through the day bringing heavy downpours at times. From Pittsburgh and south, areas could end up with 1-2" of rain which wouldn't be enough to cause any major problems.

There may be a few isolated spots that pick up over 2" of rainfall but the models are still changing as Ian nears. Areas north of I-80 will only pick up around .25" of rainfall. It'll be windy with gusts around 20-25 mph.

rain-total.png
Estimates of rain in the area from Post-Tropical Ian KDKA Weather Center

Keep in mind, the track could still shift slightly which would alter rain totals. 

The good news is by the Steelers game Sunday afternoon, the system will move out and we will have sunshine that lasts through the start of the week.

steelers-game.png
Gameday forecast for Steelers vs. Jets KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will stay below normal only in the low to mid-60s through much of next week.

7-day.png
7-Day Forecast: October 1, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

First published on October 1, 2022 / 6:41 AM

