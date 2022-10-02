Pittsburgh Weather: Post-Tropical Ian moves out of the area throughout the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian are finally moving out to the east.

We will dry out through the day leaving sunny conditions through the late afternoon. It'll be windy with gusts around 25-30 mph today so secure any loose outdoor decorations.

Expected winds in the area today. KDKA Weather Center

Overnight - with clear skies expect patchy frost with lows in the upper 30s so cover your plants if you want to prolong the growing season and bundle up the kiddos at the bus stop tomorrow.

More sunshine is on the way for the start of the week, but it'll still be chilly Monday with highs only in the low 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday our highs get back to the upper 60s and even 70 for some.

The sunshine will stick around until the next chance of showers returns on Friday.

7-day forecast: October 2, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

