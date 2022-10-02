Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Post-Tropical Ian moves out of the area throughout the day

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/2)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/2) 02:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian are finally moving out to the east.

We will dry out through the day leaving sunny conditions through the late afternoon. It'll be windy with gusts around 25-30 mph today so secure any loose outdoor decorations.

windy.png
Expected winds in the area today. KDKA Weather Center

Overnight - with clear skies expect patchy frost with lows in the upper 30s so cover your plants if you want to prolong the growing season and bundle up the kiddos at the bus stop tomorrow. 

More sunshine is on the way for the start of the week, but it'll still be chilly Monday with highs only in the low 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday our highs get back to the upper 60s and even 70 for some.

The sunshine will stick around until the next chance of showers returns on Friday.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: October 2, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 7:46 AM

