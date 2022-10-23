Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Plenty of sun, warm temps to begin the week

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our outstanding October weather continues this evening with lows reaching seasonable levels in the lower 40s under clear skies with light winds.

Alert: None.

Aware: Rain to showers Wednesday morning into mid-afternoon.

Watch for a bit of patchy fog in low-lying areas by early morning. Otherwise, the sun returns tomorrow and warm air continues to surge in pushing our highs into the lower to mid-70s by late afternoon which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for late October. 

The dry, warm conditions stick around Tuesday before a cold front brings light, steady rain in the wee hours of Wednesday morning tapering to showers for the AM commute and a few scattered showers by lunch and into the afternoon. 

Behind the front, temperatures will cool to the lower 60s-- back to normal for late October!  So far, next weekend looks pleasant and Halloween shouldn't be too chilly but we could see a few showers sneak in by then.

