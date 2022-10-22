Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant weekend wraps up with more comfortable weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - What a gorgeous weekend!

AWARE: Scattered showers Wednesday.

The skies will remain clear tonight with seasonable lows in the lower to mid-40s and we have another spectacular day on tap tomorrow with sunshine, calm wind, and highs in the lower 70s!

Leaves are past peak or at peak in most spots, so the next few days will provide our last chance for great fall foliage viewing and perfect weather for it, or visiting the pumpkin patch or even raking some of those leaves!

Temperatures will stay above normal most of the upcoming week with the next cold front arriving Wednesday bringing showers and a dip in temps down to the mid-60s. Enjoy!

