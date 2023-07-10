Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant conditions return with sunny skies Monday

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/10)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/10) 03:00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pleasant conditions are returning to Western Pennsylvania with sunny skies ahead this afternoon.

Today-  Dry with sunny afternoon skies. There will be some patchy fog around this morning.  Highs will hit the low 80's with humidity levels on the low side.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: We saw 1.37" of rain yesterday in Pittsburgh.  The next good rain chance comes on Thursday

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Some big rain totals coming in from yesterday.  We had the flood advisory issued for parts of Beaver County where radar imagery shows an estimated 5.5" of rain falling yesterday afternoon.  There were a number of flood reports coming out because of the rain in communities surrounding the bullseye where the heavy rain fell. 

There were no severe weather reports yesterday for large hail and strong wind. There were a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings issued.

Turning to your forecast now, today is looking fantastic with humidity levels on the low side and temperatures returning back to the 80s. 

temp2.png
KDKA Weather Center

If heading to the pool or the park it should feel wonderful. 

I have highs at 82 degrees in Pittsburgh.  Morning lows will hover near 60 degrees. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s. 

temp3.png
KDKA Weather Center

After some patchy fog this morning, skies will be partly cloudy for the remainder of the morning.

Afternoon skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the northwest at 5-10mph.

Looking ahead this week, Tuesday highs will hit the mid-80s and maybe the hottest day of the next week.  

temp6.png
KDKA Weather Center

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will also be in the mid-80s with our next decent shot at seeing rain coming on Thursday.  

temp1.png
KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 6:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.