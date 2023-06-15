Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Patchy morning fog turns into a warmer day

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/15)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/15) 02:58

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to once again begin to feel about like you'd expect for this time of the year today with highs in the upper 70s. 

Our normal high this time of the year is 80 degrees, and today will be the fourth day in a row when we have failed to hit the average temperature. We also hit 90 degrees just once so far this year, with no 90-degree days expected over the next week. 

I always say I want winter to feel like winter and I certainly want my summer to feel like summer. Here's to hoping for a nice stretch of days in the mid-80s. 

On the other hand, I've only had to use my A/C unit two days so far this year so I can't complain too much.

Quickly taking you through today, there will be patchy morning fog that burns off by 9 a.m.  

The rest of the morning will be sunny with clouds returning this afternoon. Morning lows will be near 50° with noon temperatures near 70° and highs today in the mid to upper 70s.

temp3.png
Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, the Taylor Swift magic is going to extend to our weather this weekend.  

While Friday will be cloudy with a chance for rain, the rain is mostly in the morning hours (isolated for the early afternoon) with highs on Friday hitting the low 70s. 

temp4.png
Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

There's a decent chance of cloudy skies for the concert. Saturday will be a "Chamber of Commerce" type day with highs in the mid-70s and clear skies.  

temp1.png
7-day forecast: June 15, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

