Pittsburgh Weather: Patchy morning fog turns into a warmer day
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to once again begin to feel about like you'd expect for this time of the year today with highs in the upper 70s.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
Our normal high this time of the year is 80 degrees, and today will be the fourth day in a row when we have failed to hit the average temperature. We also hit 90 degrees just once so far this year, with no 90-degree days expected over the next week.
I always say I want winter to feel like winter and I certainly want my summer to feel like summer. Here's to hoping for a nice stretch of days in the mid-80s.
On the other hand, I've only had to use my A/C unit two days so far this year so I can't complain too much.
Quickly taking you through today, there will be patchy morning fog that burns off by 9 a.m.
The rest of the morning will be sunny with clouds returning this afternoon. Morning lows will be near 50° with noon temperatures near 70° and highs today in the mid to upper 70s.
Looking ahead, the Taylor Swift magic is going to extend to our weather this weekend.
While Friday will be cloudy with a chance for rain, the rain is mostly in the morning hours (isolated for the early afternoon) with highs on Friday hitting the low 70s.
There's a decent chance of cloudy skies for the concert. Saturday will be a "Chamber of Commerce" type day with highs in the mid-70s and clear skies.
Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
for more features.