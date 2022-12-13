Pittsburgh Weather: Partly cloudy skies help create a mild Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Conditions on Thursday morning look favorable for freezing rain in some spots.

Daily average High: 41 Low: 27

Sunrise: 7:36 Sunset: 4:54

Today: Partly cloudy skies. A chilly start with a mild afternoon is expected.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Probable for Thursday morning due to freezing rain chance. Will chat with the team later this morning about putting First Alert in place at noon.

Aware: Winter weather will be around for the weekend but the impact looks minor for places west of the Laurels.

The places of concern at this time are what we call Pennsylvania's snow belt.' of Armstrong and Indiana county along with places north of I-80. The snow belt extends down through the Laurel Highlands and the Ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Freezing rain totals don't look very high, but freezing rain doesn't take a lot to mess up the morning commute. At this point, I would expect a number of school cancelations and delays with places even outside of the places just mentioned possibly seeing issues.

Up until then, the weather looks calm. Highs today will be near 40 degrees. Morning lows will dip into the upper 20s. Winds are light but at times wind chills could fall to the low 20s. Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with winds out of the northeast. Wednesday will look very similar to today with highs in the low 40s. Morning lows will fall to the mid-to-low 20s.

Winter weather chances remain in the forecast through the weekend. Friday looks pretty dry for most places with potential snow in the Laurels. Snow will continue on Saturday and Sunday but at this point, snow totals for locations outside of westward-facing slopes of the Ridges and Laurel Highlands will see minor accumulations of less than a half inch. If traveling, large snow totals are expected east of the Laurels where a couple of inches of snow is expected to fall.

