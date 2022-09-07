Pittsburgh Weather: One more day of rain before dry conditions move in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One more day…

We get through today and we finally have a couple of dry days ahead. Looking at satellite and radar imagery this morning, you'll note a broad area of low pressure just to our east with an occluded front extending over the Laurel Highlands. This boundary should be enough to have rain and storms firing over the course of the day. Places in the Laurels will see scattered rain showers around today.

The rest of Western Pennsylvania's rain chance will be low.

While I have the threat of heavy rain low in Pittsburgh today, NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has a big part of our region including Pittsburgh under a marginal level 1 out of 4 excessive rain risk.

Downpours will be possible but isolated. This type of weather is oftentimes some of the most dangerous as conditions can change quickly over short distances. Flooding could also potentially occur in places that are pretty dry as runoff flows from high to low elevations.

Estimates for possible excessive rain KDKA Weather Center

The biggest concern is in elevated places where a stalled boundary along with an upslope could translate into potential downpours going from scattered to maybe even widespread.

Looking ahead I have Thursday, Friday, and now Saturday all pretty much dry.

Rain chances return on Sunday with an all-day rain chance. Rain wraps up on Monday.

I now have a significant cool down occurring on Monday and Tuesday.

7-day forecast - September 7, 2022 KDKA Weather Center