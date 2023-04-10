Pittsburgh Weather: Nothing but sun throughout the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Plenty of clear skies and sunshine are in our forecast all week.

Clear skies will leave cool temperatures in the 30s again tonight. Sunny and even warmer Monday, with highs pushing into the upper 60s.

The warmth continues all week, with mid-to-upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and a shot at some 80s across the region late week. We'll stay dry under high pressure all week, with our next rain chance very slim late Saturday and a bit better into Sunday.

Enjoy!

