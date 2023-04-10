Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Nothing but sun throughout the week

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/9)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/9) 03:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Plenty of clear skies and sunshine are in our forecast all week.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: None.

headlines-center-camera-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Clear skies will leave cool temperatures in the 30s again tonight. Sunny and even warmer Monday, with highs pushing into the upper 60s. 

rain-chances-next-6-days-starts-tomorrow.png
KDKA Weather Center

The warmth continues all week, with mid-to-upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and a shot at some 80s across the region late week. We'll stay dry under high pressure all week, with our next rain chance very slim late Saturday and a bit better into Sunday. 

Enjoy!

7-day-icast-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 8:03 PM

