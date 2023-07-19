Pittsburgh Weather: Mostly dry conditions with chances of showers and storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a hot and humid day here in Western Pennsylvania.

Today: Can't rule out an isolated shower or even a brief storm. Most should be dry. Highs today hit the mid-80s.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Maybe Thursday for the late afternoon. Feels like something we make the call about late today or Thursday morning.

Aware: Cooler weather will be in place this weekend

A hot and humid airmass remains in place today with us effectively seeing a pretty strong cap of sinking air in place in the mid-levels.

This will make it a challenge to really get convection going today with any rain or storms developing likely not lasting too long. This means it is going to be hot and humid throughout the day.

I have highs hitting the mid-80s with morning lows dipping just below 70 degrees. Noon temperatures should be in the upper 70s.

Skies will be cloudy to start off with us seeing partly cloudy skies overall today.

Thursday severe weather chances should be confined to the late afternoon and evening hours.

The HRRR model probably has the best handle on storms for right now and I may even switch over to the HRRR on air today instead of using the 'normal' on-air model of the IBM. The HRRR shows storms crossing over I-80, moving from the north to the south-southeast as early as 5:30.

These storms will continue to pick up in intensity and also coverage area through 8 p.m.

Gusty winds and large hail will be the main concerns as these cells drop in from the north. Storms will slowly die down through the evening hours.

Light rain will be possible as the atmosphere cools throughout Friday. The weekend is looking pleasant.

I have highs on Thursday hitting 87 before rain and storms arrive.

Friday may be the coolest day of the next week with highs probably somewhere in the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday highs are expected to hit the low 80s.

After Thursday to Friday's rain chance, there is nothing higher than an isolated rain chance in place for the rest of the week.

