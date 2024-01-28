Pittsburgh Weather: Morning rain turns into late-evening snow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're waking up to more rain showers this morning!

These will last for the rest of the day, so make sure you carry around the umbrella. Rain totals from last night into today should total out between 0.5" and -1.5".

Late in the evening, it will switch to more of a wet snow. The I-80 corridor & Laurels/Ridges will see the onset of the snow first then the rest of Western Pa. will catch up by tonight.

Conditions throughout the day - January 28, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Some light snow showers linger into Monday with highs falling back to the upper 30s. Expect little to no snow accumulations since we've been very warm and the ground will be wet.

Another round of rain & snow will last Tuesday into Wednesday morning with highs in the mid-40s. Skies dry up for Thursday with highs still in the mid-40s.

Ohio River in Pittsburgh flooding action KDKA Weather Center

A flood advisory is still in place for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh. It crested yesterday at 19.25', which put the river into the action stage and flooded parts of the Mon Wharf and part of the North Shore.

Because of the rain last night, this is going to raise the levels again for Monday.

The latest forecast has the river cresting again early Tuesday around 20.

7-day forecast: January 28, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

