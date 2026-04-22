Morning rain chances move out of Pittsburgh area, pleasant weather moves in on Wednesday

Here we go.

Road closures are all in place, and we are just waiting for the thousands upon thousands of people to descend on our little 'City of Bridges.' The city has never looked better. The weather forecast also isn't going to disappoint. There's a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the timing of rain over the next couple of days.

Let's start with today's weather, with highs now expected to soar to the mid to upper 70s. I am going to keep Pittsburgh near 80 with a high of 78°.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - April 22, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday we hit 69 for the daily high. Most people started the day with a little rain. Most places saw around two hundredths of an inch of rain or less. It wasn't much.

This afternoon will see sunny skies. Winds could gust up to 20mph.

Thursday looks dry in Pittsburgh, with just an isolated rain chance for places south of Pittsburgh. I can't completely rule out a renegade shower making its way far enough north to impact Pittsburgh, but it isn't likely at this point.

Thursday highs will also be near 80 with humidity levels again on the low side. Morning lows on Thursday will be in the 50s

Rain chances jump up on Friday, with the best chance for rain happening late in the afternoon into the evening hours. Climatology tells us the system we are expecting to see, which is a cluster of rain and storms called a mesoscale convective vortex, normally doesn't roll through until the predawn morning hours.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Some data tries to put it in our area by Friday night. I am starting to push the chance back more into Saturday morning, but for now, I will still make a mention of potential storms late Friday.

Friday highs will be in the low 80s ahead of any rain, with morning lows in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be cooler in the afternoon after the morning rain. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s with temperatures either holding steady or slowly ticking down through the day. Saturday will be damp.