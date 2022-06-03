Pittsburgh Weather: Morning fog turns to sun and sun turns to isolated rain chances on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's going to be interesting for a couple of reasons. We are going to start off with fog, which sticks around through 9, and then the sun comes out for a few hours, and then we will have isolated rain chances for the late afternoon hours.

All while seeing high temperatures in the mid-70s and morning lows near 50 degrees. Noon temperatures will be near 70.

One of the things you will see today is the mention of how many cloudy days we have seen so far this year.

Through June 2nd, we have seen 68 "cloudy" days, 78 "partly cloudy" days, and just seven "clear" days.

There isn't anything too surprising about these numbers coming in as our topography along with Lake Erie makes our area perfect for cloudy days.

Just quickly looking ahead, if you have plans for the weekend the weather is going to be perfect for you.

Highs will be in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday with Sunday's highs nearing 80 degrees. Both days will be dry and comfortable.

Our next storm chance comes in on Monday afternoon at this point but that could change.

