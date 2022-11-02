Pittsburgh Weather: Morning fog sticks around on a warm Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So yesterday in the weather blog I mentioned today's foggy start but I had some questions because the data I was seeing was showing some of the thickest fog I have ever seen for this region.

Technically the entire today will be "foggy" with fog lifting after 10 a.m. but still causing overcast skies for the remainder of the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The fog will sink to the surface again overnight tonight before finally lifting off for good on Thursday morning.

There are fog advisories in places this morning through 10 a.m. including Butler and Beaver counties and places to the north of those communities.

Even with foggy conditions throughout the day, today will be warm and pleasant. Highs today should hit the mid-60s.

Expected high temperatures - November 2, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

I have Pittsburgh hitting 64 for a high.

Morning lows are going to be near 50, around ten degrees warmer than the average for this time of the year. Today will be dry with our next chance for rain coming late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Winds today will be light and out of the east.

Looking ahead we will continue what will be one of the warmest November starts that we have ever seen. The warm weather will peak this weekend with highs on Saturday and Sunday well into the 70s.

7-day forecast, November 2, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!