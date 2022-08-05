Pittsburgh Weather: More rain headed our way as the weekend begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday we had a couple of places that saw more than 3" of rain. Those same spots are at the highest risk today of seeing another wet one with rain totals potentially topping 2" in the hardest hit spots.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

There does appear to be a risk of flash flooding but I would think an areal flood advisory would be more likely in low-lying areas to be issued.

Excessive Rain Outlook - August 5, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

There is a lot of good news when it comes to the possibility of big rain totals and potential flooding due to the rain. Analog data, that compares today's set-up to what we have seen in the past, shows the threat of significant rain above 2" to be negligible. Also our storm chance today is way down from where it was yesterday.

I actually only have a couple of hours this afternoon with a thunderstorm chance and I don't think we will see any severe weather today. In fact, the chance for severe weather through the weekend is very low even as we continue to see rain chances.

When it comes to temperatures and your outdoor plans for the weekend, highs today will be in the mid-80s with morning lows near 70. It does appear that most of today is going to be dry but the rain that does work its way through will have some pockets of heavy rain.

I maintain highs in the mid to low 80s generally over the next week. I also maintain a rain and storm chance on each day but there are obviously days with a far higher chance for rain than others.

At this point it looks like our big rain days will be today, Sunday, and Monday.

7-Day Forecast - August 5, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!