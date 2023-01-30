Pittsburgh Weather: Monday drizzle ahead of cooldown later this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Light pockets of drizzle are expected to stick around through the morning hours today.

Daily average High: 37 Low: 21

Sunrise: 7:32 Sunset: 5:36

Today: Drizzle for the morning hours with low visibilities. Temperatures hovering around 32° means I can't rule out a slick spot or two. Light rain chance for the afternoon as a cool front passes through

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: A big temperature dip will arrive late this work week with Friday highs only around 21 degrees.

Drizzle should give way to a better chance for rain this afternoon after 3 p.m. as a cold front rolls by.

Light rain will eventually give way to a brief round of snow right as the evening commute is getting going in Allegheny county. The impact on drivers should be minimal.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s with lows hit this evening. I have Pittsburgh's low at 26 degrees. Morning temperatures are in the mid to low 30s. While there will be some variability to today's wind directions, they'll generally be out of the north to the west at around 2-5 mph.

Now that I have today's forecast out of the way, can we talk about how warm this month has been? Our average temperature is sitting at 37.4°. This is 8.7° warmer than average for this time of the month. This is the warmest January since 2006.

Temperatures have generally acted more like what you'd expect during the fall and spring seasons. This past weekend we hit highs of 49° on Saturday and 46° on Sunday. Lows on both days dropped to the mid-30s. It's just ridiculous and something history tells us shouldn't be expected for at least another decade.

Quickly looking ahead to the week, I see a blast of cold air set to arrive on the back half of the work week. Highs will only hit the low 20s on Friday as the coldest air is in place.

Thursday's highs will be in the mid-30s and Saturday's highs are expected to hit the low 30s with us back in the 40s for highs on Sunday. Friday and Saturday morning will see temps in the low teens as we wake up.

