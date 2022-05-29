Pittsburgh Weather: Memorial Day set to be sunny and hot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The unofficial start of summer certainly has been bringing beautiful, summer sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. This is expected to continue through the first few days of the new week, including Memorial Day.

Another bright day is expected, Monday. Temperatures will warm up even more. Area-wide, our temperatures will run 10°-15° above average, and this will occur under sunny skies.

With the outdoor, summer fun that comes with the long Memorial Day weekend, sun safety should become standard practice. Sunburn can occur in a matter of minutes, especially under the high UV Index we are anticipating under clear skies.

The clear skies will be great if the Tau Herculid Meteor Shower develops. This is a long shot, but a meteor shower is possible Monday after sunset. A comet began breaking up in 1995, and Earth is going to pass through dust and debris left behind. If this meteor shower pans out, it could offer 1000 meteors per hour, which would be a once in a lifetime event. Again, this is a long shot, but if you want to try viewing this, find a dark place and look up!

Our next rain chances return Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, but next weekend is already shaping up to be dry with plenty of sunshine!

