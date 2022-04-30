Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend starts beautiful, but showers and storms move in for marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Marathon weekend is starting off with some beautiful weather, but showers and thunderstorms will move in for the biggest races on Sunday.

ALERT: Showers and t-storms Sunday afternoon with damaging winds southwest of Pittsburgh

Daily average High: 68° Low: 46°

Sunrise: 6:20a Sunset: 8:15p

Another dry day expected today under high pressure with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures back in the mid-60s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A warm front will lift through the region tonight bringing showers and thunderstorms for Sunday. That's why we declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

The biggest threat is Sunday afternoon with damaging winds expected. A lot of us will see rain, but only isolated strong to severe storms are expected south and west of Pittsburgh where there is a "marginal" risk for severe weather, which is a 1 out of 5 on the convective outlook scale.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It's going to be a wet Pittsburgh Marathon, so plan accordingly.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

By Monday, things will calm down and we are in the upper-60s with sunshine. Temperatures in the 70s are back Tuesday, but so is the chance for showers mid-week.

