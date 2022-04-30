Watch CBS News

Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend starts beautiful, but showers and storms move in for marathon

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/30) 02:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Marathon weekend is starting off with some beautiful weather, but showers and thunderstorms will move in for the biggest races on Sunday.

ALERT: Showers and t-storms Sunday afternoon with damaging winds southwest of Pittsburgh

  • Daily average High: 68° Low: 46°
  • Sunrise: 6:20a Sunset: 8:15p

Another dry day expected today under high pressure with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures back in the mid-60s. 

saturday-temps.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A warm front will lift through the region tonight bringing showers and thunderstorms for Sunday. That's why we declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

The biggest threat is Sunday afternoon with damaging winds expected. A lot of us will see rain, but only isolated strong to severe storms are expected south and west of Pittsburgh where there is a "marginal" risk for severe weather, which is a 1 out of 5 on the convective outlook scale.

marathon-route-temps.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

It's going to be a wet Pittsburgh Marathon, so plan accordingly.

first-alert-sunday.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

By Monday, things will calm down and we are in the upper-60s with sunshine. Temperatures in the 70s are back Tuesday, but so is the chance for showers mid-week. 

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 7:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

