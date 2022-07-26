Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Lower temperatures, humidity make for a pleasant Tuesday

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

  • Daily average High: 83  Low: 64
  • Sunrise: 6:13 Sunset: 8:42 

Today: Pleasant but cloudy.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Maybe tomorrow due to storms along I-70 to the south, but the chance looks very low right now.

Aware: Pleasant weather is in place for the rest of the week with the exception of a brief warm-up and humid conditions arriving on Wednesday.

Pleasant weather is back in place today with highs near 80, low humidity levels, and mostly cloudy skies. Over the next seven days, I am only forecasting two days hitting the mid-80s. I have four days in the low 80s and one day I am forecasting a high in just the upper 70s. Also over the next week, I have only one day with rain chances higher than 50 percent coverage, that's on Thursday with light rain around through the day.

Looking a little closer at Wednesday, there is a level one 'marginal' severe weather risk for the day. Model data is generally not showing much for the day and the set-up isn't the greatest. There still will be a brief window for severe weather for the afternoon though with the straight-line wind being the biggest concern. 

Thursday may also have a storm chance, but for right now I am keeping it as just showers. Friday will also have a shower chance with rain chances going from 60 percent coverage on Thursday to 40 percent coverage on Friday.

