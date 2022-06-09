Pittsburgh Weather: Light showers possible Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for some light, isolated showers. We will see windy conditions, with northwesterly winds around 10-20 mph.

Looks like a dry and pleasant Friday if you're planning on heading to the Three Rivers Arts Festival. KDKA Weather Center

High temperatures will be near 70 degrees Thursday. Skies will continue to clear overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

Friday will be another beautiful day in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. Rain will build in late Friday night and last through Saturday afternoon with on-and-off, light-to-moderate downpours. Thunderstorms may be possible, but this looks to be a general rain event.

Might want to take a raincoat down to Heinz Field if you're going to Saturday's Kenny Chesney concert. KDKA Weather Center

Sunday could feature some afternoon thunderstorms, but there will be plenty of dry time. The humidity creeps back in as well. Any severe weather threat appears low right now.

The heat builds back in next week with highs back in the 80s starting Tuesday. Another chance for some showers and storms comes Tuesday, and lasts into early Wednesday with highs potentially near 90!

