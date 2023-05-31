Pittsburgh Weather: Let's 'Run It Back'! Another hot afternoon expected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Are you ready? A better question may be is your A/C ready? The hottest temperatures of the year are expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon.

Today: Temperatures will be back in the mid-80's. Humidity levels will remain low keeping it comfy.

Any Alert Days Ahead? One could make the case for one due to the heat expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Aware: First 90-degree days of the year possible Friday and Saturday. The warm-up now arrives on Thursday

After those temperatures arrive, they'll be sticking around through Saturday.

KDKA Weather Center

The heat will give way to much-needed rain as we head into next week. We will also get a break from the heat with lots of 70° days expected.

Let's start off by talking about our rain deficit for the year. Yesterday marked the tenth day in a row with no rain being recorded at the Pittsburgh airport (technically the NWS Moon offices).

I saw several folks out yesterday watering their yards and I expect to see a lot more out trying to make sure plants and yards have enough water to power through this incoming hot spell.

When it comes to our rain numbers, we are nearly 2" behind when it comes to monthly rain this month in Pittsburgh. We are behind by 3.35" for the year, nearly all of that deficit has come since March 1.

KDKA Weather Center

We need some rain but it would take a couple more weeks of pretty dry conditions before we are included in the abnormally dry area for the US Drought Monitor. It's been nearly two years since the last time any part of Allegheny County was thought to be abnormally dry.

While we won't see a lot of rain through Saturday, we are going to see some hot weather. Highs today should hit the mid-80s.

I now have Thursday's high at 86°, slightly warmer than I have had us all week long.

KDKA Weather Center

I am going to keep Friday's high near 90, forecasting Pittsburgh hitting 89° for the daily high.

Saturday will also be extremely hot, with highs likely hitting the upper 80s again.

KDKA Weather Center

The heat breaks on Sunday with highs dropping down to around 80.

