Pittsburgh Weather: Last dry day before the rain comes this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This is our last dry day before we get hit with some rain this weekend.

Today will be sunny and 75° with winds slightly picking up in the evening. Friday night football looks dry tonight with temperatures in the 60s.

Conditions for Friday night lights! KDKA Weather Center

Overnight, clouds will build in and so will the rain with lows in the mid-50s.

Potential tropical cyclone 16 has formed along the eastern seaboard, and it will continue moving to the north throughout the weekend. We will be watching for the western bands to give us some showers. The center of the storm will mainly stay off to the east, but we'll see clouds and some showers in our region. Heavy and consistent rain will be affecting more of the center of the state compared to western Pennsylvania, so bring the ponchos if you're headed out to the Penn State game Saturday night!

Conditions at kickoff for Pitt and Penn State KDKA Weather Center

Back in Pittsburgh, UNC takes on Pitt on Saturday night, and there could still be some leftover showers around then. It will be cold with temperatures mainly in the 50s during the game, so also dress warm!

Any rain around should move out by Sunday, but we could still see a spotty shower. Both days will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday's junior races will be pretty soggy, but the 5K and 10K Sunday are looking a lot better under cloudy skies with morning temperatures in the 50s.

It's almost fall y'all yinz! KDKA Weather Center

Tonight is the official start of the fall season at 2:50 a.m. Looks like we'll be starting off right on target with slightly below-average temperatures.

Early next week is still looking mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs hanging out in the mid-70s.

There's a small chance for some showers each and every day, but so far none of the days are looking like a washout.

7-day forecast: September 22, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

