Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Weather: July comes to an end with cool conditions Monday

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/31)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/31) 03:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are wrapping up the month of July with one of the cooler days of the month. 

Today: It will be cool with highs in the upper 70s and lows dipping down to the 50s. There will be some patchy fog to start off the day.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: Today is the last day of the month. It's been a pretty typical July with us sitting one degree warmer than average for the month along with just slightly above normal rainfall totals.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Highs today will hit the upper 70s with morning temps dipping down to the 50s in most communities. 

temp2.png

After the late-day rain we saw yesterday, there are some pockets of decent fog out there this morning.  

Fog should give way to a mostly sunny day by 10 this morning. 

This afternoon has a small rain chance, but I keep the chance in the isolated range, meaning most will be completely dry.

temp3.png
KDKA Weather Center

Looking back at the month, with just today remaining we have seen temperatures running 1.0° above average for the month.  Rain totals are at 4.68".  The average rain for the month is 4.26" so we have already hit our average.  

We are probably done for the month when it comes to rain with chances so low today. 

Looking ahead to the month of August, the Climate Prediction Center has low confidence we will most likely see temperatures slightly above normal. 

They also feel that we will see near-normal rain totals for the month. 

The further to the east you go in the state the more confidence grows for both hotter than normal and wetter than normal monthly conditions.

temp1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 6:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.