Pittsburgh Weather: July comes to an end with cool conditions Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are wrapping up the month of July with one of the cooler days of the month.

Today: It will be cool with highs in the upper 70s and lows dipping down to the 50s. There will be some patchy fog to start off the day.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: Today is the last day of the month. It's been a pretty typical July with us sitting one degree warmer than average for the month along with just slightly above normal rainfall totals.

Highs today will hit the upper 70s with morning temps dipping down to the 50s in most communities.

After the late-day rain we saw yesterday, there are some pockets of decent fog out there this morning.

Fog should give way to a mostly sunny day by 10 this morning.

This afternoon has a small rain chance, but I keep the chance in the isolated range, meaning most will be completely dry.

Looking back at the month, with just today remaining we have seen temperatures running 1.0° above average for the month. Rain totals are at 4.68". The average rain for the month is 4.26" so we have already hit our average.

We are probably done for the month when it comes to rain with chances so low today.

Looking ahead to the month of August, the Climate Prediction Center has low confidence we will most likely see temperatures slightly above normal.

They also feel that we will see near-normal rain totals for the month.

The further to the east you go in the state the more confidence grows for both hotter than normal and wetter than normal monthly conditions.

