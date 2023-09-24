Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Isolated showers possible to start the week

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hello, fall! Rain showers are moving out this evening, but clouds will remain.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain chance frequent this week and cooler than average. 

This will set the stage for a mostly cloudy week ahead with highs only in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-50s.

Monday evening rain chances return, with a stray shower possible on Tuesday. There will be dry time to get outside and decorate for fall or do any fall festivities. It doesn't look like a washout. 

rain-chance.png
KDKA Weather Center

Thursday will be the best chance for rain before we dry out, and more sunshine returns for Friday with highs in the low 70s. 

temp-outlook.png
KDKA Weather Center

The weekend looks great, with temperatures finally getting above average in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. That keeps us in line with the expected trend of October starting with above-average temperatures. 

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

