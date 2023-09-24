Pittsburgh Weather: Isolated showers possible to start the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hello, fall! Rain showers are moving out this evening, but clouds will remain.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain chance frequent this week and cooler than average.

This will set the stage for a mostly cloudy week ahead with highs only in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-50s.

Monday evening rain chances return, with a stray shower possible on Tuesday. There will be dry time to get outside and decorate for fall or do any fall festivities. It doesn't look like a washout.

Thursday will be the best chance for rain before we dry out, and more sunshine returns for Friday with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend looks great, with temperatures finally getting above average in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. That keeps us in line with the expected trend of October starting with above-average temperatures.

