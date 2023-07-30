Pittsburgh Weather: Isolated evening storms possible on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We can finally breathe a huge sigh of relief since a cold front pushed through yesterday!

Today will be much drier and more comfortable outside with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity levels. There still could be a couple of isolated leftover showers mainly during the afternoon into the evening.

Storm chances will remain very low. There could be an isolated shower over Steelers' training camp this afternoon, but it should just be some quick downpours that last for no more than 15 minutes.

Weather conditions in Latrobe for Steelers Training Camp KDKA Weather Center

This week's weather will be a welcome treat with blue, sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with comfortable dewpoints!

This will last through Wednesday.

Our next storm system is set to arrive later in the day on Thursday and last into Friday. Humidity levels increase once again making it feel muggy outside with highs expected to rise into the low and mid-80s.

7-day forecast: July 30, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

