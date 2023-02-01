Pittsburgh Weather: Incoming cold snap starts on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Are you prepared for the incoming cold snap? Temperatures are cold this morning but will be even colder on Friday and Saturday.

We get through this cold snap though and temperatures are set to warm significantly next week. In fact next Wednesday I have highs hitting the 50s on Tuesday with temperatures well above average for the remainder of the week.

Just think warm thoughts right?

For today we should be blessed with partly cloudy skies and highs near but probably just shy of 30 degrees. I have dropped temperatures down to 28 for today's high in Pittsburgh. Morning lows dipped to the mid-teens this morning with single-digit temperatures for many places north of I-80.

You're going to want to bundle up.

Temperatures and wind chill over the next 24 hours. KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures are set to get even colder on Friday as a blast of arctic air rolls in. Highs on Friday will likely be hit at midnight (21°) with temperatures dropping to the teens for the morning hours and afternoon. Temperatures will continue to drop through the day with lows bottoming out at around 13 on Friday.

When looking at Friday's forecast it would be easy to think that cold weather will be in place for Friday morning but that is not the case. Friday lows will happen just before midnight on Saturday (13°) and will continue to drop on Saturday morning where we will see temperatures in single digits for many places from I-70 to the north.

Low temperatures over the next four days KDKA Weather Center

The one thing that I haven't talked about yet is any precip chance and that is because through the weekend the chance for any precip is pretty low. The best chance will continue to be on Sunday with places north of I-80 expected to see a brief mix of rain and snow.

If you've read through this far you deserve a reward so here it is, starting on Sunday temperatures will begin to be well above average again. Sunday & Monday highs will hit the mid-40s.

Tuesday highs are expected to hit the 50s! Data is indicating warm weather sticks around through Valentine's Day.

7-day forecast: February 1, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

