Pittsburgh Weather: Hot and humid conditions Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be another hot and humid day, but rain is on the way!.

FIRST ALERT: None right now

AWARE: Hot and humid today with scattered showers and storms this evening through Tuesday.

We are off to a clear, muggy start with lows nearly 10 degrees above average in the low 70s.

We will have sunshine for most of the day but areas north of I-80 near dinner time could have a quick shower or thunderstorm. The cold front will continue to pass overnight and tomorrow bringing humid conditions and feel like temperatures at or near 90 today.

Tomorrow, pack the umbrella in the backpacks because a few showers are possible with the biggest threat for heavy rain being east in the Laurels tomorrow afternoon.

With dying convection the only thing, we could see is isolated gusty winds. The threat for flooding is low as most areas will pick up 1" or less.

Once rain showers move out late Tuesday, comfortable, and seasonable air will settle in through Friday with sunshine!

It may even feel a little like fall as we welcome in Meteorological Fall on September 1st.

Another warmup is on the way for the weekend, and it looks like it'll stay dry!

