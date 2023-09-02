Pittsburgh Weather: Holiday weekend continues with picturesque, hot weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Probably the most interesting thing in our skies for the next several days will occur tonight.

It is not really that exciting, though. Just a passing cloud deck will lead to increasing overnight clouds. These should be out of the equation by Sunday morning, allowing the streak of sunny days to continue.

The heat and humidity will remain on the rise as we kick off the new week and head into Labor Day.

Sunday, temperatures are expected to easily get into the upper 80s, but as the heat builds, a few locations, including Pittsburgh, will likely touch 90 degrees! Labor Day's temperatures will lift, again, into the lower 90s.

With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like the mid-90s.

For much of the new week, temperatures will likely top off in the 90s. Even though we are in September, we are likely looking at our hottest stretch of weather for the summer of 2023!

