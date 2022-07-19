Pittsburgh Weather: High temps, humidity to cover the area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready for a stretch of hot, sunny weather.

Daily average High: 83° Low: 64°

Sunrise: 6:05a Sunset: 8:46p

ALERT: None

AWARE: Hot and humid

The rain is gone, and the heat is back as high pressure builds in after the cold front that brought us much needed rain is out of here. Highs today will be in the upper 80s but feeling in the 90s and there will be plenty of sunshine. Put on the sunscreen, take breaks in the shade, and find ways to stay hydrated. Don't forget to check your backseat for your kids and don't leave pets in the car.

Wednesday will also be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feeling in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Advisory is issued when heat indices are at 100° and it while some may get close right now it's not looking like there will be any. Wednesday night an area of low-pressure crosses from the upper Great Lakes bringing a few isolated showers and thunderstorms while many are asleep and wrapping up before sunrise Thursday.

Thursday, we catch a little break from the heat and humidity with highs closer to average in the mid 60s and partly cloudy.

Our next best chance for rain and t-storms returns on Sunday.

