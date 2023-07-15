Pittsburgh Weather: Heat and humidity kick off the weekend, showers and storms remain possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready for another hot and humid day!

Today will remain mostly dry through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s and muggy conditions. Storms will start up later this evening, and there is going to be a batch of storms to watch out for.

These will start moving in from the west between 8 p.m. through midnight then it'll wrap up by the morning hours.

Chances for rain over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

The main threats to watch out for will be gusty winds and small, and isolated flash flooding. There might be a couple of leftover showers or isolated storms when you wake up Sunday, but the rest of the day is looking dry with lower humidity levels and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Wildfire smoke makes a comeback for Sunday and Monday, according to the latest model guidance.

The air quality will likely become poor and sensitive to those with breathing issues. So limit time outdoors.

Wildfire smoke returns to the area KDKA Weather Center

Another round of scattered storms move in for Monday, but they will clear out by Tuesday. Then we have a couple of sunny days to follow with lower humidity levels and highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly dry, but there could be some isolated storms that try to slide to the south.

So West Virginia and Maryland counties will have a better chance to see those.

Thursday into Friday could feature some more storms, and humidity levels rise with highs still in the low to mid-80s.

7-day forecast: July 15, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

