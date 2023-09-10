Pittsburgh Weather: Good chance Steelers game is dry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I've dropped today's weather chance to just isolated with rain chances looking very low at this time.

Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy. While most of the area is looking dry for the rest of the day, the farther east you go the higher the rain chance that you'll see.

If I am going to be honest, it appears that the best chance for rain today has already passed us by.

As of 6 a.m., radar shows dry conditions for the entire area. The set-up says we should expect at least some light rain or drizzle at times today. Model data has been very consistent though with little to no rain coming down for today.

The rain that data has hinted at has been in the Laurel Highlands or Ridges. I will maintain a scattered chance for the Laurels today, meaning brief showers should be expected.

I will go isolated for the rest of our area.

What does isolated mean? It means that if you check your radar app on your phone this afternoon you'll probably see a little green or yellow showing up.

Not guaranteed that you will see rain for the rest of the day, though.

The Steelers season opener kicks off at 1 p.m. and obviously, the game is looking dry.

Here We Go Steelers!!!

Looking ahead, rain chances will remain in the isolated range on Monday. I have rain chances in the scattered range on Tuesday as a fall cool front slides through.

Rain totals look to be less than a tenth of an inch.

This will lead to highs in the upper 60s on both Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will get to the low 40s in some places north of I-80.

