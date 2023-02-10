Pittsburgh Weather: Friday starts off warm, temperatures fall through the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a warmer start to the day with temperatures near 40. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will last through sunrise and then gradually diminish through the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

It'll be a bit blustery and cooler with daytime temperatures falling in the mid to upper 30s.

Wind gust forecast - February 10, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

A flurry is possible mainly for the ridges but little to no accumulation is expected. We are still well below normal for snowfall this season by over a foot and there's no snow in sight in the next several days.

Rain/snow chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

This weekend will be pleasant with highs in the mid-40s and partly sunny skies. It'll just be chilly in the morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Valentine's Day we are back near 50 and then in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday with our next chance for rain showers.

7-day forecast: February 10, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!