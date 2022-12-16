Pittsburgh Weather: Friday rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rain chances will be around throughout the day in Western Pennsylvania.

Today: Drizzle chance through the day. Highs near 40 so slick spot concerns are low. Best chance for snow this weekend occurs overnight tonight.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Watching next Thursday due to decent snow chances.

Aware: Cold air pattern remains in place over the next week with today's highs the warmest of the week.

No surprises with the weather once again. The only odd thing that I am seeing is that my favorite 'day of' model (Nam 3k) shows potential snow showers through the day today. The chance looks very low in most places with temperatures up near 40. It is odd though because I would expect temperatures to be colder than what model data is showing as a cold arctic airmass pushes into our region today. This is also the perfect set-up for snow squalls to develop in.

So something has to give. If temperatures don't get out of the mid-30s (and no data really supports that) then I'd expect the chance for a snow squall to be in the low to moderate range. With highs in the upper 30s I'd expect the chance for a squall to be minimal. Skies today will be partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, the best chance for snow this weekend occurs overnight as another push of moisture moves in from the northwest. Snow totals in the Laurel Highlands could hit 2" or more. For places like Washington county and most of Fayette county, snow totals will be minimal, just a dusting at most.

Today's high will be hit at the end of the day (~32°) and that should be pretty close to Saturday's high temperature.

Sunday's high will be near 30°.

I also have an isolated snow shower or two possible on Sunday.

The weather looks cold but dry from Monday through Wednesday of next week. Model data is jumping on what could be our largest snow of the year so far on Thursday and Friday of next week with data pointing to a couple of inches of snow being possible in Pittsburgh.

Just a reminder it's still early and we still have lots of time to go before then for things to change.