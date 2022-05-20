Pittsburgh Weather: Friday morning storms followed by hot temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As 2000s rapper and unappreciated actor, Nelly once said, "It's getting hot in here."

Temperatures are set to rise to the 80s today.

Highs will flirt with 90 on Saturday. While I can't rule out 90s for some places, it's not going to be likely. Today will be a busy weather day as storms are marching towards us this morning. Stormy conditions could show up as soon as 7 a.m. this morning.

Storms could arrive just in time to muck up the morning commute including potential lightning storms around as kids are jumping on the school bus. Storm chances will be relatively brief, really confined to the leading edge of the mid-level low that rolls through. Rain showers will stick around for a couple of hours though.

Model data is surprisingly showing about half an inch of rain falling in only around 2-3 hours so rain rates will be fairly high. The rain moves out by noon, with temperatures soaring as soon as the rain comes to an end.

I think we have enough time to easily hit the mid-80s. I still can't rule out the upper-80s today as well.

Either way, temperatures are going to soar as we head through the afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will intensify along the east coast on Saturday.

We will be on the edge of the system though so won't see the impact of compressional heating like folks to our southeast will. Highs will still be hot though with most places hitting the upper 80s for highs on Saturday.

There is a rain chance on Saturday but it arrives after the sun has set and data really doesn't show it developing into much. I am still a little skeptical as we should have most elements in place to see strong storms on Saturday night.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain showers possible throughout the day. Highs will be near 80 on Sunday.

