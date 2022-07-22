Pittsburgh Weather: Friday kicks off a hot and humid weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today we heat back up and make a run for 90 degrees and the same goes for Friday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

It will feel in the lower 90s so make sure you're being safe in the heat. Stay cool, hydrated, and check your backseats.

Do not leave pets or children in the car. A stray heat-driven storm can't be ruled out today and there will be wind gusts near 20 mph at times.

Rain chances the next six days - July 22, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Tomorrow will also be hot, humid, and sunny. Practically a repeat of today. If we hit 90 today, we should hit it tomorrow and Sunday.

Our next best chance for rain and t-storms returns on Sunday and lasts through Monday.

We finally catch relief from the heat once the start of the work week comes around as well as a break from the humidity.

7 Day Forecast - July 22, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!