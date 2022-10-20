Pittsburgh Weather: Freezing morning temperatures give way to weekend warmup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Skies are clearing as of 4 a.m. and they should clear just in time for us to see temps dip to just below freezing this morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

There is a freeze warning in place through 10 a.m. They only issue freeze warnings for the first widespread freeze and then they 'retire' the warnings for the season so don't expect to get any more freeze warnings this year.

Low morning temperatures - October 20, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Sadly for some, you should expect to see freezing temperatures again. There isn't too much to talk about with your weather today. Skies should be mostly clear in the morning and early afternoon.

It looks like we do get a push of clouds in after around 4 p.m. that will stick around for the rest of the day and through the overnight hours.

It's a shame too cause tonight is the peak of the annual Orionid meteor shower where up to 20 sightings per hour would be possible. You'll still be able to check them out over the weekend with skies expected to be perfect for stargazers.

Will you be able to see it? KDKA Weather Center

Speaking of the weekend, the promised warm-up is still on for the weekend with highs expected to be near 70 starting on Saturday and extending into next week.

I have Friday hitting a high of 62 degrees. Highs will be in the upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures for October 25-29 KDKA Weather Center

Our next chance for precipitation comes next Wednesday. The rest of next week will see temperatures either at or below the seasonal average for this time of the year.

7-day forecast: October 20, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!