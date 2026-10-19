It's going to be a dry week without rain throughout the Pittsburgh area

It's going to be a dry week without rain in the Pittsburgh area.

Any alert days ahead? Nope. There are freeze warnings in place for a couple of counties this morning

Aware: Our next Atlantic tropical system, Josephine, has a current 40 percent chance of formation off the east coast over the next week.

This week would be a good week to have taken off if you're a KDKA meteorologist (looking at you, Ray), with little in the way of activity and similar-looking days in place all week long. Over the next nine days, I have the warmest day coming on either Tuesday or Wednesday with highs around 64°, and I have the coldest (high) day of the week being Friday with a high of 57°.

Morning lows will see a little more variability, with morning lows dipping to near 32° this morning and morning lows in the mid-40s by early next week. Through Sunday, though, the 'warmest' morning will be on Friday, with morning lows in the low 40s. '

We will likely be completely dry through at least next Sunday, with our next rain chance looking fairly low next Monday into Tuesday.

KDKA Weather Center

That little bit of rain may be the only rain we see over the course of two weeks, by the way.

Lack of rain will benefit a few industries

The lack of rain will allow us to dry out for a bit before we get into the really cold season. With all the rain we have seen so far this year, I don't know too many 'losers.' There are a couple of industries and things that will 'win' with the drier conditions.

Farms are in hay season, and the dry conditions and low humidity levels will allow for peak haymaking over the next two weeks.

Those fighting landslides are happy to see this dry stretch. I fear many of the issues from the really wet season this year will be only moderately slowed. Damp conditions going into the winter season really speed of hill decay with the freeze-melt cycle.

KDKA Weather Center

Road projects will be able to continue and should stay on or ahead of schedule through the end of the month and into early November, where tar plants shut down for the season.