Pittsburgh Weather: First frost advisory issued as lows dip into the 30s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A gorgeous but chilly evening and night are on tap with clear skies and light wind, allowing lows to dip into the upper to mid-30s (lower 30s in the higher elevations).

Aware: Frost advisory tonight

That has prompted our first frost advisory of the season and will likely end the growing season. Make sure to cover or bring in any flowers or plants and tender vegetation you want to protect.

The sun will warm us up quickly Sunday with highs approaching 60 (still a touch cooler than normal).

The warmup continues Monday into Wednesday with highs heading toward 70 by midweek before a front brings showers Thursday and cooler temperatures again late week.

The fall foliage is starting to get near peak across the region, so enjoy the pretty colors in tomorrow's sunshine! Steelers game could see a few early sprinkles then cloudy skies, but the drive north on I-79 for any fans heading to Orchard Park will be dry.

Your 7-day forecast, as of Oct. 9, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

