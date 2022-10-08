Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: First frost advisory issued as lows dip into the 30s

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

10-8 PM Forecast
10-8 PM Forecast 03:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A gorgeous but chilly evening and night are on tap with clear skies and light wind, allowing lows to dip into the upper to mid-30s (lower 30s in the higher elevations).

Aware: Frost advisory tonight

Alert: None

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

That has prompted our first frost advisory of the season and will likely end the growing season. Make sure to cover or bring in any flowers or plants and tender vegetation you want to protect.

thumbnail-kdka-cbsn-look.png
KDKA Weather Center

The sun will warm us up quickly Sunday with highs approaching 60 (still a touch cooler than normal). 

The warmup continues Monday into Wednesday with highs heading toward 70 by midweek before a front brings showers Thursday and cooler temperatures again late week.

thumbnail-fall-foliage.png
KDKA Weather Center

The fall foliage is starting to get near peak across the region, so enjoy the pretty colors in tomorrow's sunshine! Steelers game could see a few early sprinkles then cloudy skies, but the drive north on I-79 for any fans heading to Orchard Park will be dry.

thumbnail-7-day-forecast-pittsburgh-interactive.png
Your 7-day forecast, as of Oct. 9, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 7:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.