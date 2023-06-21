Pittsburgh Weather: First day of summer looking cloudy, cool, and even a little rainy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy First Day of Summer!

We saw a good bit of rain yesterday, but we won't see as much this afternoon. Cloudy skies and isolated showers remain possible with highs falling down into the mid and upper 70s today.

Summer officially starts at 10:57 a.m.! So it looks like we'll be starting off the season on a slightly cooler note, even though it's felt like summer for the past month.

More widespread showers start to move in tonight and could linger into tomorrow. Temperatures will really cool off with highs in the low 70s Thursday.

Storms are looking likely starting Friday. It is not looking like a severe setup though. Also starting then will be muggy conditions since this will be a combination of heat and humidity.

The rain slowly tapers off this weekend but doesn't completely go away by Saturday. There will likely be some leftover showers, then we'll be cloudy but drier Sunday.

Temperatures and humidity levels are back on the rise. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid-80s with mostly cloudy skies and few showers being possible.

Another system is expected to bring us storms that will roll in on Monday.

