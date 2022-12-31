Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: First day of 2023 set to be cloudy, dry

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The rain showers will start to taper off closer to 11 p.m. to midnight, just in time for First Night's ball rise and the start of 2023.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Dry Sunday with a few rounds of showers and warm temps through mid-week.

A few sprinkles could linger at times on New Year's Day, but most of Sunday should be cloudy yet dry and mild in the lower to mid-50s. 

Unseasonably warm air sticks around through the middle of the week with a shot at the 60s Tuesday which would be about 30 degrees warmer than normal. Some areas could make a run at breaking a record high Tuesday (the record is 65 set back in 1907).

Temps start to cool down again through the day Thursday and will be back in the normal territory of the upper 30s to lower 40s by the end of the week.

Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

