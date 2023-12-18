Pittsburgh Weather: First Alert Weather Day declared as rain will turn to snow with wintry conditions ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a First Alert Weather Day with rain switching to snow midday.

AWARE: Rain today then switches to snow midday / PM snow squalls possible with gusty conditions into Tuesday

The day will start off with some light rain showers, but as the cold air rushes in midday, this will switch it over into snow showers. Snow squalls will be possible this evening too. This would mean whiteout conditions with a high snowfall rates are possible. This will likely mess up travel making it slick and possibly slushy that evening.

If you have to travel, best to do it in the morning or afternoon before it turns to snow. Gusts could approach 40 mph.

Any loose outdoor Christmas decorations should be brought inside so they don't fly away! Also temperatures will start in the 40s for the morning then fall into the 30s by the afternoon. Wind chills will likely be in the teens or 20s this evening.

Scattered snow showers last through Tuesday morning. It will be brutal with windy conditions and temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. So wind chills will be in the teens or 20s all day. In terms of snow amounts through tomorrow, lower elevations including Pittsburgh could see up to 3".

Winter weather advisories are in place for the I-80 corridor since they could see between 3-6". Winter storm warnings are in place for the ridges and laurels this afternoon through Tuesday morning since those areas could see between 6-12" of snow!

More quiet weather returns by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and lasts through Friday. Highs will also be returning to normal in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday, December 21 marks the official start to the winter season as the solstice occurs at 10:27 PM. Also, it's safe to say now we are not going to see a white Christmas this year since temperatures are trending too warm to be suitable for snow.

