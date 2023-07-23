Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Final full week of July to be hot, humid

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - July will end on a hot, humid note as temperatures this week begin to creep back into the mid to upper 80s and will end near or at 90 by late week.

Daily average High: 83° Low: 64°
Sunrise: 6:09 a.m. Sunset: 8:44 p.m.

headlines-center-camera-2.png
KDKA Weather Center

ALERT: None.

AWARE: A hot and humid week ahead.

Combined with higher humidity levels, the heat index could reach the mid-90s by Wednesday through Friday. 

Along with the heat comes a drier stretch of weather, with only a stray shower or thunderstorm chance most of the week. Our dry conditions have left us about three inches below normal rainfall in Pittsburgh for the year, so we will definitely need some more rain in August. 

This week will make for great pool weather for those who enjoy the warmth but plan to take it easy and stay hydrated come late week. 

The hot temps break a bit into next weekend, with an increasing chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

7-day-icast-2.png
KDKA Weather Center

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 6:08 PM

