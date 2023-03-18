Pittsburgh Weather: Final full day of winter to bring chilly temperatures before warmup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Brrrr! Highs today only made it up to the upper 30s, which is about 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: A chilly weekend with a few light snow showers tapering by midnight and again early Sunday morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

KDKA Weather Center

Winds gusted today into the 30-45 mph range as well. One more full winter day Sunday will still be chilly, with highs again in the 30s after starting tomorrow morning in the lower 20s to upper teens!

KDKA Weather Center

We even have a wind chill advisory in effect for eastern Tucker County, W.Va, for wind chills as low as 10 degrees Sunday! Skies will gradually clear Sunday after a few early-morning snow showers and then start a nice stretch of milder weather Monday.

The Vernal Equinox is Monday at 5:24 p.m., which marks the first day of spring, and we will see sunshine with highs back near 50!

Milder air sticks around this next week, with highs in the mid-50s and possibly even 60s by the end of the week. The next chance for rain showers arrives Thursday.

7-day forecast: March 19, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!