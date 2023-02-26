Pittsburgh Weather: Final February weekend concludes with sun before rain arrives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our Monday starts cloudy with rain arriving by around 9-10 a.m. and becoming heavier in the afternoon along with gusty winds up to about 25-30 mph.

AWARE: Rain Monday with gusty winds in the afternoon. We could see a bit of early wintry mix north and in the Laurels for a few minutes to start but mainly rain.

Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning, so we could see a bit of wet snow or freezing rain mixing in to start north near Interstate 80 and over into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. This should be short-lived, with temperatures rising fairly quickly through the morning. Highs will reach the lower 50s, and we'll wind up with almost an inch of rain by Tuesday morning across the region.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry with warm 60s mid-week before cooler air returns Friday and Saturday. We could have some rain/snow showers Thursday-Saturday depending on the track of an approaching system, but we'll dry out near the end of the weekend.

So far for the month, we are more than eight degrees warmer than normal (the same way January was here), and we'll likely set a record for the least snowiest February on record in Pittsburgh with only 0.2" of snow falling.

