Pittsburgh Weather: Final February weekend concludes with sun before rain arrives

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (2/26)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (2/26) 02:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our Monday starts cloudy with rain arriving by around 9-10 a.m. and becoming heavier in the afternoon along with gusty winds up to about 25-30 mph.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain Monday with gusty winds in the afternoon. We could see a bit of early wintry mix north and in the Laurels for a few minutes to start but mainly rain.

WEATHER LINKS:

Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning, so we could see a bit of wet snow or freezing rain mixing in to start north near Interstate 80 and over into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. This should be short-lived, with temperatures rising fairly quickly through the morning. Highs will reach the lower 50s, and we'll wind up with almost an inch of rain by Tuesday morning across the region.

warmth-climo.png
KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry with warm 60s mid-week before cooler air returns Friday and Saturday. We could have some rain/snow showers Thursday-Saturday depending on the track of an approaching system, but we'll dry out near the end of the weekend.

kristin-climate3.png
KDKA Weather Center

So far for the month, we are more than eight degrees warmer than normal (the same way January was here), and we'll likely set a record for the least snowiest February on record in Pittsburgh with only 0.2" of snow falling.

7-day-forecast-pittsburgh-interactive-1.png
7-day forecast: Feb. 27, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 6:15 PM

